Vicky Kaushal Shares Glimpses of Sam Bahadur's Table Read With Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra; Pics

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share glimpses of the preparation that is going on for his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. The actor shared a couple of photos of their table read featuring his co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and is set to go on floors soon. The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. He was the first army officer to get promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Sharing the photos, Vicky wrote, “Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a Soldier and a Gentleman. Our Samबहादुर"

Vicky Kaushal had announced the movie in 2019. Back then, he took to social media and also shared his first look from the film. “I feel honoured, emotional, and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala (sic)," the actor had written.

Later, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar announced the title of the film in April last year i.e on the occasion of Sam’s birth anniversary.

Apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera where he will be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar’s untitled next. The latter will see him with Sara Ali Khan. He is also working on a film with Tripti Dimri.

