Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill Bring The House Down With Their Gidda; She Sings ‘Botlaan Sharaab Diyan'

Shehnaaz Gill is on a roll! There has been no looking back for the actress ever since her successful stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Just last month, Shehnaaz announced that she has launched her own chat show titled Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, and shared pictures with the first guest on the show- Rajkummar Rao. The latest guest to make an appearance on her show is Vicky Kaushal. While clips from the interview is going viral on social media. Now, a super fun video is surfacing on social media that sees Vicky and Shehnaaz doing gidda, she even compliments the Uri actor while dancing to dhol beats.

In the viral video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen performing gidda with Vicky. She compliments the actor and says “Vicky botalan sharab diyan akhan teriyaan." The duo is then dancing to the peppy beats of the dhol and making their fans gush.

Previously, Shehnaaz Gill shared a video on her Instagram, and it shows her and Vicky Kaushal engaging in a fun staring game. The video starts with Shehnaaz explaining the game to Vicky, and said that whoever blinks first, loses the game. Within seconds, Vicky ends up blinking, and a laughing Shehnaaz Gill declares herself the winner. However, she gives him another chance, and the two lock eyes once again. This time, it is Shehnaaz, who blinks first, and Vicky is elated at winning the staring game.

Sharing the fun video, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “Itna handsome munda ho saamne, toh koi bhi kho jaye…game toh bas bahaana tha. Catch the most handsome Vicky Kaushal on my show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill live and unfiltered, tomorrow 11:11 am." Check out the video below.

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his OTT film Govinda Naam Mera. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy thriller film that stars also features Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar. While Vicky plays the role of a background dancer Govinda Waghmare in the film, Kiara plays his girlfriend, and Bhumi essays the role of his wife.

