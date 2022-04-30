Vicky Kaushal Strikes an Adorable Pose as He Wraps a Schedule of His Film, See Pic

Every time Bollywood Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shares a photo on the internet, he sends his fans into a frenzy. Recently, the actor wrapped up a schedule for his upcoming film and treated his fans with his adorable photo. In the photo, he can be seen striking the victory sign as he sits in his car with his eyes closed. The Sardar Udham actor can be seen wearing a hoodie which he paired with denim. He did not forget to flaunt his infectious smile.

Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, “Wrapped a schedule working with some of the loveliest people… Thodi khushi, thodi thakaan aur bohot saara satisfaction. Mazze!!!" Vicky’s co-star Ammy Virk dropped a lovely comment on his photo. He wrote, “Ok ji" and accompanied it with a heart emoji.

Take a look at the photo:

Vicky Kaushal was signed by Karan Johar’s production house last year for a romantic comedy film opposite Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri, which will be directed by Bandish Bandits fame Anand Tiwari. Ammy Virk has joined the cast as well.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s film Sardar Udham won big at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2022’s Technical Awards. His wife Katrina Kaif had shared a news article about the film’s wins on her Instagram Story along with two heart emojis.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a number of movies in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera where he will be sharing the screen with Kiata Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Next, he will be seen in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar’s untitled next. The latter will see him with Sara Ali Khan. Apart from these, the Uri actor will also be seen in Sam Bahadur which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

