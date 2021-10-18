Vicky Kaushal Talks About His Struggle in Bollywood: I Got Rejected in Thousand Auditions

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in the biopic Sardar Udham based on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, opened up about his struggle in Bollywood. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about getting rejected in thousand auditions.

In a conversation with Zoom TV, the actor said, “What people don’t realise is that if I’ve cracked 10 auditions, I’ve actually failed in 1,000 auditions. I got rejected in thousand auditions but I got selected in 10 but what is visible is only the 10 opportunities that I got, and sabko lagta hai ki arey yeh toh aasani se mil gaya (everyone thinks ‘he got it easily’)…I had no option… I knew I don’t have any safety net and if I fall from here, it’s straight on the ground because I have nothing in the pedal. So having no plan B also gives you a lot of strength."

Advertisement

Read: Katrina Kaif Heaps Praise on Rumoured Beau Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham, Calls Him Pure Talent

Meanwhile, a video of Vicky and Katrina Kaif hugging tightly at the the premiere of Sardar Udham is going viral on social media. In a video from the event shared by Katrina’s fan-page, Vicky can be seen giving Katrina a tight hug. Needless to say, the video quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, Vicky can be seen waiting for Katrina after she comes out of the screening. The actor can be seen giving her a tight hug. The fan-page that shared the video, captioned the post, “Best day again. Look at how he waited for her to come in and immediately hugged her tightly. can you also see the happy smile on her beautiful face? and how they interact, He pokes his girlfriend’s back, this is love."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.