Vicky Kaushal Teams Up with Triptii Dimri for Anand Tiwari’s Next, Will Head to Croatia for Shoot: Reports

Vicky Kaushal had been enjoying a great time around his birthday in New York with wife Katrina Kaif. The two actors returned back from their trip and now, it’s time to get back to work. Looks like another foreign trip is in cards for Vicky Kaushal now. If repots are to be believed, then the actor would be heading to Croatia for the shoot of his next. What’s more, he is reportedly collaborating with Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari for the rom com, and has been paired opposite Triptii Dimri for the first time.

According to a report in Mid Day, the shoot for the yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy had begun during Maha Shivratri in March. The actors had also finished one schedule till April. Now, Vicky and Triptii, along with the team of the film will be heading to Croatia for a two-week schedule. They will also be shooting for a song there.

A source told the daily, “After the spell in Mumbai, the cast shot a portion of the film in Delhi and Mussoorie in April. They celebrated the first schedule wrap by cutting a cake on the sets. Soon, they will be Croatia-bound. The production team has zeroed in on locations in Zagreb, Dubrovnik where some scenes of Game of Thrones were shot, the Plitvice lakes, Adriatic islands and the famous lavender fields of Hvar. Farah (Khan, choreographer) is known for her lavish and colourful songs. The makers too want the Vicky-Triptii track to be a memorable one, especially as the film sees Vicky in a softer, romantic role and is a departure from his usual intense parts."

The report also mentions that the film will have Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles. Well, it would definitely be interesting to see Vicky and Triptii romancing on-screen. Apart from this, Vicky would be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next, and also has Sam Manekshaw’s biopic in the pipeline. Triptii, on the other hand, will be seen in Netflix’s Qala alongside Swastika Mukherjee and debutant Babil Khan.

