After much speculation surrounding the role on whom the film’s title is based, Anurag Kashyap reveals Vicky Kaushal as DJ Mohabbat in his directorial ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’. This also marks the fourth collaboration between Anurag Kashyap and the actor, who plays a special role and will feature in a never-seen-before avatar in the coming-of-age romantic film. On Sunday morning, Zee Studios took to their official Instagram handle to announce the news and shared a clip giving a glimpse of Kaushal’s character in the film.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s special role in the film, Anurag Kashyap says, ‘The character of DJ Mohabbat is so integral to the story, that I wanted someone special to play it. DJ Mohabbat is the voice of love and is the conduit between two stories and I wanted someone who is that. Someone everyone loves because they trust and believe him. Vicky is that to me since I’ve known him. Always speaks his heart, never forgets, is grateful to his audience and people and the characters he plays. When I asked, “if not SRK then who ?". My whole cast and my daughter and her friends in unison said Vicky Kaushal."

Says Vicky Kaushal aka DJ Mohabbat, “Anurag Sir has been a mentor, a friend and in ways he’s been my window into the world of cinema. When he spoke to me about this role I was immediately on board and this special appearance is for a special film, made by my special friend."

‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,’ starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta who marks his debut. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap’s ode to modern love. Presented by Zee Studios under Good Bad Films Production is slated to release on 3rd February 2023.

