Vicky Kaushal To Play Karna in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Next? Details Inside

Vicky Kaushal, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment were photographed in Mumbai last week, and talks of a possible collaboration between the three have been circulating since then. Vicky Kaushal was reportedly seen outside Mehra’s office earlier as well.

Vicky, Rakesh, and Ritesh have reportedly teamed up for a film based on the Mahabharat figure Karna, according to Pinkvilla, which also quoted a source stating that the project was very close to Rakeysh’s heart. He has wanted to make a film about it for a long time. Vicky will play the lead in this film, told from Karna’s point of view.

>Vicky Kaushal is excited about the film:

The film will be produced by Excel Entertainment, and the three are enthusiastic to work together, according to the sources. Vicky will begin his preparation closer to the shooting date of the film, which is expected to happen before the end of this year.

>Vicky Kaushal will also play Ashwathama in this film:

Shahid Kapoor was previously in talks with Mehra to play the lead role in the picture, which was to be backed by Ronnie Screwvala. But things appear to have changed now. Vicky has previously committed to play Ashwatthama in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film had been placed on hold for a while, but it is now back on track.

If we talk about other projects of Vicky Kaushal, he has been filming with Sara Ali Khan for Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar untitled next for the past several weeks. The shoot was recently completed, and photos of the wrap-up party surfaced on the internet.

The actor will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Mera Naam, in which he will star with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Vicky also has Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar. He’s also in talks to play a pivotal character in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

