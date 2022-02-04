Vicky Kaushal To Share Screen With Shah Rukh Khan For The First Time In Rajkumar Hirani's Next Movie?

A day after it was reported that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be soon filming for Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled movie, here’s an update that will leave fans excited. If reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal is also in talks for the movie.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the makers of the movie are in ‘advance talks’ with Vicky Kushal for a role in this immigration story. The report cites a source who claims that Vicky is likely to get an important role and will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan. “Right from Munnabhai MBBS, Rajkumar Hirani films have always had special roles which warrant the casting of a known face - be it Jimmy Shergill in Munnabhai franchise, Sanjay Dutt and Sushant Singh Rajput in PK or Vicky Kaushal in Sanju. And now, Raju Hirani is in advanced talks with Vicky Kaushal to play an important role in his next alongside Shah Rukh Khan," the source claimed.

The source also claimed that the makers are also finalising dates and timelines to get Vicky Kaushal on board. “Vicky and Rajkumar Hirani bonded well on the sets of Sanju, and hence it is obvious for the director to repeat the casting. The dates, timelines and other aspects are being worked upon at the moment. Only once everything falls in place, the actor would officially come on board the project," the source added.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu is also almost confirmed to play the female lead in the movie. The shooting for the film, which is likely to begin in Summer 2022, will reportedly take place in Mumbai, followed by London and Budapest. Earlier, a source close to the development told Mid-Day that Shah Rukh is expected to begin shooting for Hirani’s film soon because Atlee’s team has already been instructed to wrap the film by March.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in Pathan and Atlee’s next. He will also make a cameo appearance in Tiger 3 which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Are you excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal together on the big screen?

