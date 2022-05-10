Vicky Kaushal To Shoot For Govinda Naam Mera Song After His Vacation, 'Massive Set' Being Built: Reports

Vicky Kaushal is currently vacationing in New York and is enjoying some quality time with his wife and actress Katrina Kaif. It was just yesterday that the two actors took to their respective social media handles to share a glimpse of their holiday. The love-filled picture had left fans in complete awe. However, if reports are to be believed, Vicky will resume working on his upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera after he returns from New York.

As reported by Mid Day, Vicky Kaushal is likely to shoot for a song from Govinda Naam Mera after his New York trip. The report also claims that a massive set is being built at Chitrakoot ground in Andheri for the same. With the completion of this song, the shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s comedy will be completed. “Vicky has barely had the opportunity to showcase his dancing skills on screen, barring Dhyaanchand in Manmarziyaan [2018]. So, he is looking forward to this number, which will have him grooving to desi beats. Shashank has envisioned it as a fun, quirky offering that will be one of the film’s highlights. If all goes as planned, Vicky will hit the dance floor on June 3, following a few days of rehearsals," the source cited by the news portal claimed.

Advertisement

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Govinda Naam Mera also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Karan Johar announced the movie in November last year. Back then, he took to social media and unveiled the poster of Vicky Kaushal’s character. “Meet Govinda Waghmare! Heart of gold and dance moves are bold! Presenting #GovindaNaamMera, where there will be unlimited laughter, confusion, and chaos," he tweeted. Johar further said that the film will release on June 10, 2022, in theatres countrywide," he wrote.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a number of other movies in his pipeline too. The actor will be seen in Sam Bahadur which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.