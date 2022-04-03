Vicky Kaushal Treats Fans to Captivating ‘No Filter' Pictures From Vacation; Fan Says ‘Post Photo with Katrina’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Ever since they got married, the duo has been dropping cute pictures and has left their fans gushing. It was recently that the couple went out on a romantic vacay amid a picturesque location. On Sunday, the Uri: The Surgical Strike star shared pictures of the breathtaking glimpses featuring nature’s beauty from the romantic outing.

The 33-year-old star took to Instagram and shared mesmerizing pictures. In the first snap, we see lush green vegetation, and the sunset view of a golden sky. The next snap is also the same view with a zoomed view of the sea and the horizon. As we scroll further, we get a glimpse of a cloudy sky and blue ocean rich in flora.

By scrolling ahead we see a glimpse of a few eatables, as the majestic view of a cloudy sky. The next few pictures are magical as they showcase the sunset view of the sky painted in golden hues. The last picture is the photo of a deck where a boat is sailed, in the backdrop we see the beautiful view of the horizon as the sun sets.

Advertisement

Taking to the caption, Vicky simply wrote, “No Filter."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they adored the beautiful snaps. While one of the fans wrote, “Beautiful place 😌," another commented, “Fantastic😍😍." One of them wanted the Masaan actor to post pictures with his wife Katrina, as one of the comments read, “POST A PHOTO WITH KATRINA."

Well, this isn’t the first time we see pictures from the couple’s romantic outing. Earlier, Katrina Kaif shared three pictures as she shared the happiness of enjoying a romantic outing with her life partner- Vicky at a breath-taking location. The first photo sees Katrina and Vicky soaking in the sun as they relaxed together on a yacht. Katrina looks gorgeous in a no make up look as she wore a bikini strappy top, and a stylish Christian Dior visor hat, on the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is seen soaking in the sun with black shades on.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Katrina added a few emoticons in sync with the outing. She added a motorboat, water wave, desert island and two heart emoticons as she summarised her holiday with emojis.

On the work front, Katrina has three films in his kitty-Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhoomi Pednekar, Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Laxman Utekar’s untitled with Sara Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.