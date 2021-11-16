Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri Signed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for a Rom-Com, Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared his first look from Dharma Production’s upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. While the film will not release before 2022, Karan Johar’s production house has signed the URI actor for yet another film. According to the latest report in Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal will star in the romantic comedy film with Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri.

Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the yet-untitled film will see the actor turn into a lover boy for Dimri, who plays the lead. The report in the publication states that “the film has been in development for the past few months and is being widely discussed in the trade for its fresh pairing." Tiwari will direct and co-produce it under his banner Still & Still Media Collective.

The actors are supposed to start shooting for this film in February next year. Tiwari is currently busy with the production of his Amazon Prime Video film with Madhuri Dixit.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand also has a film with Sara Ali Khan directed by Dinesh Vijan in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and has a family drama with Manushi Chillar for Yash Raj Films. Then, he will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera. Tripti, too, has an interesting lineup. She will be seen in Netflix’s Qala. Produced under Anushka Sharma’s banner, the film will see the debut of late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil. Next, she has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and another Dharma film with Ishaan Khatter, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is also in the news for his wedding rumour with Katrina Kaif. The rumoured couple are supposed to have a December wedding and they have already selected the venue.

