Vicky Kaushal Turns Cheerleader For Neha Dhupia During Midnight Workout Session: 'What A Fighter'

Find us a cheerleader like Vicky Kaushal! The Sardar Udham star was seen doubling up as Neha Dhupia’s cheerleader during a midnight workout session. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a few videos in which Vicky and Neha were doing a couple of floor exercises. While Vicky was able to keep his pace going during the drill, Neha began to give up.

However, she found the strength to complete her set. Her will to keep going impressed Vicky. The actor, sharing the videos, wrote, “Late night drill with this wonder woman! Neha is giving in everything she’s got. What a fighter!" He added, “Good fight! Good fight… Good night!"

Advertisement

Vicky is close friends with Neha and her actor-husband Angad Bedi. The couple was invited to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding in December last year. They were among the very few who were on the guest list. Pictures from the wedding showed the couple having a ball with the bride and groom.

Neha was in the news lately for her acting and personal life. The actress and Angad welcomed their second baby, a boy whom they named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, last year. The couple already has a daughter whom they’ve named Meher. On the work front, Neha was seen in A Thursday, alongside Yami Gautam.

On the other hand, Vicky has been in the news for several reasons. While the actor gives glimpses of his relationship with Katrina by sharing pictures with her, Vicky has been busy lately with work. He was recently shooting for a project when he decided to take a break and enjoy a late-night cricket session. The actor was also seen making time for his niece, taking her to the beach.

Advertisement

Vicky has a bunch of projects in the pipeline. These include Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, The Immortal Ashwatthama and an untitled project with Sara Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.