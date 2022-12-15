Home » News » Movies » Vicky Kaushal Turns Heads At Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, Kiara Advani Dazzles In Pink

Vicky Kaushal Turns Heads At Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, Kiara Advani Dazzles In Pink

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will be seen in Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Vaar this weekend.

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Bigg Boss 16 this weekend. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will be seen in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16 this weekend. The actors will be seen promoting their upcoming release, Govinda Naam Mera, on the show. While we are expecting nothing less than firecrackers on the screen, the first pictures from the sets have already gotten us excited.

In the pictures coming from the show, Vicky and Kiara were seen dazzling in smart outfits. While Kiara had everyone’s attention with her pink short dress, Vicky wore a crisp purple suit. They posed with big smiles for the cameras.

Meanwhile, last night, several celebrities turned up for the screening of Govinda Naam Mera in Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal was seen with his actress-wife Katrina Kaif. The actress couldn’t stop blushing as she was addressed as “bhabhi ji" by the paparazzi.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera revolves around the life of a charming young man Govinda Waghmare who is trying to juggle time between his wife and girlfriend with a pinch of confusion, chaos, and laughter. The film which is produced by Karan Johar will be released digitally on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on December 16. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Besides Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal also has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. The actor will be essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his biopic. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky will also be seen in a yet-untitled film with Laxman Utekar, another one with Anand Tiwari and The Great Indian Family. On the other hand, Kiara has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

