Vicky Kaushal Turns Muse For His 'Mrs', Katrina Kaif And He Is A Sight To Behold

Vicky Kaushal looks very, very handsome through the eyes of his wife Katrina Kaif! Katrina turned Vicky’s personal photographer on Sunday night as he dressed up for an awards show in Mumbai. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor cleaned up nicely as he slipped into a crisp black suit and styled his hair back. The actor had posted a few pictures on Sunday night of his outfit for the night. However, on Monday afternoon, the actor took to his Instagram Stories and dropped three pictures, that he revealed were taken by his ‘Mrs’ Katrina Kaif.

In the pictures, he was seen posing in a corner of what appears to be his house. The black and white pictures had the actor sport a rather intense look against his usual contagious smile. Vicky shared the pictures along with the caption, “Mood shot by Mrs."

Vicky was attending the Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2022. The actor was spotted walking the red carpet of the event on Sunday night. He joined other Bollywood stars such as Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kriti Sanon, among others. At the awards show, Vicky won Performance of the Year for his role in Sardar Udham. Kiara Advani won the Best Actor Critic’s Choice award. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon won for Best Actor Popular Choice male and female respectively. Akshay Kumar was named the Person of the Year.

Katrina wasn’t seen at the awards show. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot last December. The couple had been rumoured to be dating for a couple of years but they never confirmed their relationship. After they tied the knot, Katrina and Vicky shared numerous pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony on Instagram, leaving fans celebrating. The couple moved into their new home in Mumbai, which is coincidentally in the same building as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

