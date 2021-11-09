Vicky Kaushal Wanted to Tie the Knot in May 2022 But Katrina Kaif Forced Him for December Wedding?

Rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Roka have been doing rounds on the Internet since August. It was followed by a statement by Katrina’s team denying the rumours. However, media reports about the duo’s rumoured wedding surfaced on the Internet again last month after Katrina and Vicky were spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together.

It’s being reported that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

Now, as per a new report in BollywoodLife, Vicky apparently wanted to tie the knot next year due to his shooting schedule. However, it was Katrina who stayed adamant on December 2021.

“She knew all along what kind of wedding she wants. Right from what she would wear to the look she wants to channel to the kind of venue – she had it all chalked out. So when it was Rajasthan, it definitely couldn’t be in May since that’s when the state experiences a heat wave," a source told BollywoodLife.

“She wanted an outdoorish wedding with various rituals set throughout the day, sunset, and night. So a December wedding, with the perfect winter chill in Rajasthan was obviously what her heart chose," the source added.

Additionally, it is being said that Katrina will be taking a long break before her wedding for all the preparations. She is currently busy with the promotions of her film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the success of ‘Sardar Udham’. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw, who was the chief of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.

