Vicky Kaushal was the ‘Most Chill Groom of All Time’, Says Stylist Amandeep Kaur

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been causing quite a stir on social media since their wedding. Their wedding photos appear as if they came straight out of a fairytale, and admirers are smitten by them. However, one thing these photographs don’t show us is the wedding rush and panic that the groom and bride experience. But this was certainly not the case with our groom Vicky, who remained cool and calm throughout, according to his stylist.

Amandeep Kaur, Vicky’s wedding stylist, recently told Pinkvilla that the star was “not one of those crazy grooms who are panic-stricken all the time," and for that, he deserves a lot of credit. She also recounted the actor’s wife, Katrina Kaif, asking her during the nuptials if Vicky had “those moments." Vicky, she said, was the “most chill groom of all time."

Advertisement

“Even during the wedding, Katrina asked me ‘So how was it to style Vicky? Did he have those moments?’. You know how the bride and groom need to know about each other and what was it like, were they getting jitters? And I said, ‘He was the most chill groom of all time. His aim was ‘I want to party, I want to have a good time’," said Amandeep.

She also stated that she couldn’t have hoped for a better, more cheerful, calmer groom in life to style with and that she wishes nothing but happiness for Vicky.

On December 9, 2021, Vicky and Katrina got married in the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Vicky donned a cream and gold sherwani, a complementing turban, and a green neck piece to the wedding. Katrina was clad in a crimson and gold gown with traditional jewellery.

Meanwhile, Vicky will co-star opposite Bhoomi Pedneker and Kiara Advani in Govinda Naam Mera. He is also working on an unnamed Laxman Utekar movie featuring Sara Ali Khan as well as Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

Advertisement

Katrina is working on Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also appears in the horror-comedy PhoneBhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. In Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, she is going to appear with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.