Vicky Kaushal, Wife Katrina Kaif Spotted Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport. Check Pics

When Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif go out in public, they do so in a glorious way. When they’re spotted together, they always find a way to turn heads. The pair were recently photographed hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport’s departure gate by paparazzi. The actors were dressed comfortably, casually, and fashionably.

Katrina was spotted wearing a white graphic tee-shirt with black tights. The leading lady was also clad in a black jacket, complimenting black shoes with fluorescent detailing, and a face mask. Katrina wore her hair in a high ponytail and completed her outfit with sunglasses. Vicky, on the other hand, was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with black jeans and grey sneakers. He was wearing a face mask and carrying a black bag-pack.

Advertisement

Vicky and Katrina were previously seen visiting Farhan Akhtar’s home. They were sighted holding hands as they exited the vehicle and smiled for photographers before entering the residence. Katrina looked stunning in an off-shoulder floral pink and black little dress, while Vicky appeared dapper in a white shirt, jeans, and shoes.

Further, a new image from Vickat’s wedding has also recently appeared online. Katrina, her mother Suzanne, and Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal all can be seen in the picture. The trio was captured while they danced together. However, the groom was missing from the photograph. Katrina wore majestic golden attire to the celebration, while Suzanne wore an ivory ensemble. Sham was spotted dressed in a suit.

Advertisement

The couple got married in December, in an intimate ceremony with only a few friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, both performers have several projects in the works. Vicky is now filming Govinda Mera Naam, Sam Bahadur, and Laxman Utekar’s unnamed movie starring Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Katrina has Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Katrina is also working on Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.