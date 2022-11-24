Vicky Kaushal Wishes His 'Pillar of Strength' Sham Kaushal on His Birthday, Shares Throwback Pic of Parents

Action director Sham Kaushal is celebrating his birthday today, November 24 and his actor-son Vicky Kaushal had the sweetest birthday note for him. The Govinda Naam Mera actor took to his Instagram Story section to share a photo of his parents from an award show. In the monochromatic picture, Sham Kaushal seems to be giving air hugs while his wife is standing there beside him with her hand on her chest and looking emotional.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “My pillar of strength… Happy Birthday, Dad!!! Khichke Jhappi Twahnu."

Take a look:

Sham Kaushal has enjoyed a glorious stint in Bollywood as a veteran stunt coordinator and action director. He is also a recipient of multiple Filmfare and IIFA Awards. In the early 2000s, Sham battled cancer as well. During an interview, he revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2003. Sham had just wrapped the filming of Farhan Akhtar-helmed and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya in Ladakh. He was shooting for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero when he had an off day for Diwali and decided to get himself checked. He added that one of the first people who rushed to help him was Nana Patekar.

“The doctors called Nana Patekar who was shooting in Pune. Nana ji immediately left from there and came straight to the hospital. I was unconscious. There was an infection in my stomach. The doctors had cut out a piece of the stomach and sent it for tests. It was diagnosed as cancer. I was not sure whether I would survive or not. I have not shared this with anyone. I was in the hospital for 50 days. I came back to work after that. They kept testing me for a year. But luckily, the cancer did not spread. It’s been 19 years since that incident," he told ETimes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is awaiting the release of his film Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The film will skip theatrical release and drop on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. He is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is a biopic of the Late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

