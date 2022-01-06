Vicky Kaushal Wishes Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Kaif on Her Birthday, Reveals His Cute Nickname for Her

Vicky Kaushal penned a sweet note for Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif on her birthday. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of his sister-in-law along with a birthday wish. He also revealed the cute nickname he calls her by.

“Happiest birthday Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today," Vicky wrote, adding a hug, blowing a heart and a cake emoji. In the picture, Isabelle was seen wearing a Baby Yoda-themed T-shirt and a Star Wars-themed cap. The picture seems to have to been taken at a theme park.

Advertisement

Vicky married Katrina in December. Following their intimate wedding, Isabelle took to Instagram and welcomed her brother-in-law into the family. Sharing a picture from Katrina and Vicky’s wedding, Isabelle wrote, “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever."

Isabelle also shared pictures from the haldi ceremony, in which she was seen applying the turmeric paste on Vicky’s cheek while they shared a laugh. “Full fun & joy my cheeks still hurt from smiling so much," she captioned the picture.

Making her Bollywood debut last year with Time To Dance, Isabelle has a couple of projects in the pipeline. This includes Suswagatam Khushamdeed with Pulkit Samrat. Going by Vicky’s birthday post for Isabelle, it seems like the actress is busy with another project as well.

Meanwhile, Vicky too has resumed work after taking a break for his wedding and honeymoon in December. The actor is in Indore, shooting for his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan. A few pictures of the actor filming in the streets surfaced online earlier this month. Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur and The Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.