Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Her Birthday With A Gorgeous Pic; See Post

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 39th birthday today. The actress, who is awaiting her next release Phone Bhoot, has flown off with husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, Sarvari Wagh, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. It is being said that she has rung in her birthday in Maldives with her gang. Now, Vicky Kaushal has finally posted a wish for his beloved wife, with a short, simple but touching note and a drop dead gorgeous picture of the actress.

Taking to his Instagram, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!! ❤️❤️❤️" Along with it, he shared a picture of Katrina by the sea, wearing an oversized white shirt, and smiling. Check out the post here:

Several fans took to the comments section to wish the actress. While many dropped a red heart emoji, one fan wrote, “What a beutiful birthday wish❤️❤️❤️😂." Another joked, “Bhabhi ko happy birthday rahega ❤️👍🏻" Another commented, “Late wish kiyaa mam gusaa na hojayee😂😂"

Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the airport yesterday. Vicky sported a clean shaven look and held Katrina’s hands as they walked in together to the airport. The Uri actor also smiled for the paps, while Katrina had her mask on. She wore an oversized sweatshirt, and the two looked perfect together.

Several other celebs too wished the Sooryavanshi actress on her birthday, including Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, and Bhumi Pednekar. They took to their Instagram handles to shower birthday love on Katrina.

Katrina will next be seen in Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She is also working on Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi, which she had been shooting for recently. Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also in the pipeline, but is rumoured to have been indefinitely shelved.

On the other hand, Vicky is working in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has an untitled project with filmmaker Laxman Utekar in which Sara Ali Khan will be playing the female lead. The Uri actor also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline, and an YRF film opposite Manushi Chillar.

