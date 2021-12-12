Vicky Kaushal's Cousin Gives a Tour of VicKat's Lavish Wedding Venue in Rajasthan, Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally tied the knot earlier this week after much speculation, however, the Bollywood couple had an extremely private wedding affair, with no pictures or videos being leaked from the venue. Now that Vicky and Katrina, have started sharing several photos from the event, a video has surfaced online where the actor’s brother gives a tour of the luxurious venue, Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara where they had their wedding. Vicky’s cousin Dr Upasana Vohra and her husband Arunendra Kumar shared the video on Youtube and gave a glimpse of the hotel rooms where the guests invited to the wedding stayed.

Praising the venue, they showed the view from their balconies and said that three days without a phone can be a good thing. The guests were not allowed to bring their phones to the venue to ensure that privacy is maintained. They even gave a glimpse of the bathroom and said that toilet seats cost Rs 6 lakhs.

Watch the video here:

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding was closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those who attended the wedding.

The wedding festivities started on December 7 and concluded on December 9, however, no photos or videos were leaked from the ceremony. While fans and even the media were deprived of their wedding photos, the couple themselves shared several glimpses from the wedding on social media.

Their respective siblings, too, finally posted wedding photographs on their Instagram handles.

