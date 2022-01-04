Vicky Kaushal's Dad Sham Kaushal Aces Battle Rope Workout in This Viral Video, Wows Internet

A video of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal acing battle rope workout has gone viral on social media. The video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, shows Kaushal sweating it out in the gym.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal has been in the film industry for decades now as a veteran stunt coordinator. Beginning his career from the 80s, he has choreographed stunt scenes for several stars, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and many others.

Advertisement

A couple of weeks back, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph that features himself along with Sham Kaushal while they shake hands on a film set. Amitabh Bachchan and Sham Kaushal have worked together on several projects such as Bhootnath, Black, Armaan among more. Sharing the photograph, Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Sham Kaushal on Vicky Kaushal’s wedding with Katrina Kaif in his post. “On set with Action Director, Sham (Shyam) Kaushal, Vicky’s father, been working with him for ages, a most humble endearing and loveable human. Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan," wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

The same picture was then shared by Vicky Kaushal’s father and director Sham Kaushal. Sham Kaushal wrote: “Thanks Amit Phaji for all ur love & wishes over the years Amitabh Bachchan I have been blessed to be working with u for the last 40 years, first as a stuntman & then as Action Director. So much to learn from u Paji. Gratitude." Reacting to the post Vicky Kaushal wrote: “Sir!," along with some heart emojis.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan with close friends and family members in attendance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.