Vicky Kaushal's Ex Harleen Sethi Dances on Actor's Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif's Song Tip Tip

Amid Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding rumours, the URI actor’s ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi has uploaded a video dancing on the latter’s latest song Tip Tip. The song from her film Sooryavanshi is a remake of the original featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveen Tandon and has become a hit since its release. Harleen can be seen belly dancing on the track dressed in a black shimmery crop top and pants of the same colour. In the caption, she mentioned that she rehearsed for four hours before finally recording uploading the video.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal’s Ex Harleen Sethi Unfazed by Reports of His Wedding With Katrina Kaif; Her Reaction

Advertisement

Her caption read, “Everythin that challenges me makes me feel alive!! 4 hours of rehearsal+ a totally new form of dance(Belly Dancing is tough & very technical 😢)+ new teacher @sanjanamuthreja who took up this fight to train & teach me this routine in a day= Tip Tip Barsa Paani 🔥 P.S: Inspired by bin mausam barsaat in Mumbai 😝"

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Roka rumours have been doing rounds on the Internet since August. They were followed by a statement by Katrina’s team denying any such ceremony. However, media reports about the duo’s rumoured wedding surfaced on the Internet again last month after Katrina and Vicky were spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together.

An ETimes report claimed that Harleen is unfazed by the rumours of Vicky and Katrina’s impending wedding.

“Harleen has moved on, in a true sense. She has deep-dived into work. She is very excited about Ekta Kapoor’s ‘The Test Case 2’ wherein the second part will revolve around her similar to how the first revolved around Nimrat Kaur," a friend told ETimes.

While Harleen remained unavailable for comment, the friend added, “Friends talk to her about Vicky’s love affair with Katrina Kaif and their upcoming wedding and she cuts them short and says, ‘Don’t take me into that zone’."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.