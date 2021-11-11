Vicky Kaushal's Ex Harleen Sethi Unfazed by Reports of His Wedding With Katrina Kaif; Her Reaction

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Roka rumours have been doing rounds on the Internet since August. They were followed by a statement by Katrina’s team denying any such ceremony. However, media reports about the duo’s rumoured wedding surfaced on the Internet again last month after Katrina and Vicky were spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together.

It’s being reported that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

While Katrina was previously in a relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky apparently dated Harleen Sethi. Now, an ETimes report claims that Harleen is unfazed by the rumours of Vicky and Katrina’s impending wedding.

“Harleen has moved on, in a true sense. She has deep-dived into work. She is very excited about Ekta Kapoor’s ‘The Test Case 2’ wherein the second part will revolve around her similar to how the first revolved around Nimrat Kaur," a friend told ETimes.

While Harleen remained unavailable for comment, the friend added, “Friends talk to her about Vicky’s love affair with Katrina Kaif and their upcoming wedding and she cuts them short and says, ‘Don’t take me into that zone’."

It is being said that Katrina will be taking a long break before her wedding for all the preparations. She is currently busy with the promotions of her film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the success of ‘Sardar Udham’. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw, who was the chief of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.

