Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera and Kartik Aaryan's Freddy To Have An OTT Release? Here's What We Know

Bollywood has been going through a rough patch lately. Boycott trends on social media negatively impacted some of the biggest movies of the year including Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Shamshera, and Samrat Prithviraj among others. Whether the fault lies in scripts or have people become too comfortable watching movies on OTT platforms, is a never-ending debate. Amid all this, several makers are now opting to release their films on OTT platforms rather than releasing them in theatres.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Yash Raj Films is planning to opt for the digital route for their upcoming movies including Govinda Naam Mera, Bloody Daddy, Mission Majnu and Freddy among others. While Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead, Freddy is headlined by Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing the screen for Mission Majnu.

Advertisement

“Films like Govinda Naam Mera, Bloody Daddy, Mission Majnu, Freddy, Laxman Uttekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, Action Hero and Doctor G might opt for a direct to digital premiere if they get the right price. Yash Raj Films is keeping a close watch on the market to decide on the future of their two films – Maharaja and The Great Indian Family," the source cited by the news portal claimed.

“Of the above-mentioned films, Freddy was always meant to be a direct to digital film and the talks are on with multiple players," the source added.

It will be interesting to see what decision will makers of these films take considering the negativity around Bollywood movies on social media. Meanwhile, the boycott campaign carried out by netizens has only intensified on social media. After Laal Singh Chaddha, some social media users are urging others to boycott Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra. Not just this, but Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan have become a victim of these boycott trends too.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here