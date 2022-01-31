Vicky Kaushal’s Weekend Without Katrina Kaif is All About Sunset, Coffee and Gajar Ka Halwa

Post their marriage and small getaway, lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been completing their work commitments. Recently, Vicky returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot for Laxman Utekar's next in Indore, along with Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif flew to London to shoot for her upcoming project. Both Vicky and Katrina know how to fill the void of each other’s absence. Vicky’s pick is a script reading session, in his sea-facing balcony along with a cup of coffee and favourite gajar ka halwa. The actor is accompanied by a beautiful sunset. Vicky took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of the scene.

Take a look:

Advertisement

After returning to Mumbai post the wrap of his untitled film with Sara, Vicky had shared a post on the same. By simply sharing an image from the movie, the actor wrote, “Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai.” Vicky, further in the caption, thanked his director, producers, co-stars, and the entire team of this project, for giving him such an amazing experience. “Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved,” he wrote. He even gave a shout-out to the wonderful people of Indore, who have been so cooperative and full of love.

Talking about this upcoming project, Vicky had stated, “Baat yeh dil ki hai, jo ghar ghar tak pohonchegi… ya shayad baat ghar ki hai jo har dil ko chuyegi. (The thing is all about the heart, which will reach every household, or maybe the thing is about a house which will touch upon every heart).”

Advertisement

Currently, along with this untitled project, Vicky has around 5 movies in his kitty – Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, The Immortal Ashwatthama, and Takht.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.