Vicky Kaushal Thanks Fans for 'Spamming' Him After They Spot Actor's Name on U-19 World Cup Match Scoreboard

Vicky Kaushal has never flaunted his cricketing talent. He may have won a National Award for his performance in the massive blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, but few would bank on his making it to the Indian cricket squad. However, his namesakes (plural) have only recently done so. The Indian U-19 team was against Bangladesh in the quarter-final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup on Saturday when fans noticed that Vicky had unexpectedly made his way into the scorecard. Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe, both Indian bowlers, had grabbed wickets in the game. When their first names were displayed next to each other on the scorecard, eagle-eyed supporters noticed it looked like Vicky Kaushal.

Many people snapped screenshots of the occurrence and tagged Vicky on social media. Eventually, the actor himself took notice. Vicky uploaded a screenshot of the scorecard on Instagram Stories early Sunday morning, with the names Vicky and Kaushal circled.

He wrote, “Thank you internet for spamming me with this today. Best wishes Team India U-19," he wrote, adding heart emoji and the Indian flag.

The India U-19 team defeated Australia in the semi-finals on Saturday and will face them in the final on Wednesday. Vicky’s two namesakes are nearly certain to play, so it’ll be fascinating to see if he makes time to support them and Team India at that time.

Vicky has wrapped filming in Indore for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film. The film is reported to be a sequel to Laxman’s 2018 film, Luka Chuppi, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and was directed by Laxman. There is, however, no official confirmation of this.

Vicky will also appear in the comedy Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family, all of which are set to hit theatres later this year. After that, he has the biopic of former Army Chief Field Marshal Sam Mankeshaw set up. Meghna Gulzar is directing the film, which is titled Sam Bahadur.

