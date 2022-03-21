Video: Abhidnya Bhave Shares How her First Day Was on Sets of Tu Tevha Tashi

Popular Marathi actor Abhidnya Bhave has shared her first look from the sets of her Zee Marathi show Tu Tevha Tashi. In the video shared by Abdhidnya on her Instagram handle, she is seen in a yellow saree putting on makeup in the make-up room.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Abhidnya wrote, “That’s what my first day on set looks like Already In love with PUSHPAVALLI Waiting for your feedback after watching the first episode Thank you for showering me with all the love already, once again a big thanks to @zeemarathiofficial @mandarr_devsthali Special thanks to our producers @sundeep_jdhv #ekasmai production for getting together such a beautiful team, I am so glad to be working on this one."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Tu Tevha Tashi, the much-anticipated Marathi TV show, premiered on Sunday, March 20. The drama, which stars Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar in lead roles, has created a lot of buzz on social media.

Tu Tevha Tashi’s plot revolves around the love story of two people who are in their forties and have experienced many ups and downs in their lives. Anamika Dixit and Saurabh Patwardhan were college classmates.

Saurabh used to love Anamika, yet he never proposed to her. Their lives changed dramatically after their college got over. They have now reunited after many years and have started afresh. Saurabh and Anamika in the show are played by Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar respectively.

It has been reported that Abhidnya will play the role of antagonist in the show.

Swapnil Joshi will be seen playing a lead role in a Marathi show after three years. He was last seen in a lead role in the TV show Jeevlaga. Shilpa Tulaskar has also made her comeback with the show. Tu Tevha Tashi is bankrolled by Ekasmai Productions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.