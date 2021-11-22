Video: Actor Siddharth Chandekar Sells Tickets For His Film Jhimma

Jhimma, the much-awaited multi-starrer Marathi film, which was released in all cinemas in Maharashtra on November 19, has received a good response from both the audience and critics. Actor Siddharth Chandekar, who played the role of guide Kabir in the film, recently shared a video on Instagram.

In the video, the actor is seen selling movie tickets from the ticket counter to people at a cinema hall in Dombivli. The people buying tickets for his movie were pleasantly surprised to see him selling tickets. After buying tickets from the actor, a fan was shaking hands with him. Some even took selfies with the actor.

Sharing the video, Siddharth Chandekar wrote, “Pooja Madhuban’s magical single screen! As a child in Pune, I stood in line and got tickets, today in Dombivali, I gave my movie tickets to the people myself. This day will be special. Thank you Zhimma!"

Film director Hemant Dhome was also present with Siddharth at the picture hall.

Talking about the film, the theme of Jhimma directed by Hemant Dhome is different. Seven women of different ages and backgrounds, setting aside their responsibilities, decide to go on a trip to England to live happily ever after.

The storyline of the film forms after the seven women reach the foreign country. The film stars Siddharth Chandekar, Nirmit Sawant, Suhas Joshi, Suchitra Bandekar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Kshitee Jog, Sayali Sanjeev and Mrinmayee Godbole.

The film Jhimma was written by Iravati Karnik and while Sanjay Memane did the cinematography. The film has been co-produced by Swati Khopkar, Ajinkya Dhamal, Urfi Kazmi, Viraj Gavas, and Sunny Shah along with Kshitee Jog.

