Video: After Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant Had Some Fun Shamita Shetty's Birthday Bash

Actor and ex-Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty celebrated her 43rd birthday on February 2. Her sister, Shilpa Shetty, threw a birthday bash at her restaurant in Mumbai. Many Big Boss 15 contestants, including Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, were spotted at the celebration.

Rakhi, a co-contestant and finalist from Bigg Boss 15, posted two videos from Shamita’s birthday celebration. The birthday girl is seen cutting a cake in both videos.

Rakhi’s first video shows people singing the birthday song for Shamita. Many of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants, including Rakesh Bapat, Rajeev Adatia, Nishant Bhatt, Raj Kundra, Neha Bhasin, and Umar Riaz, can be seen in this video.

Rakhi shared this video with the caption, “After Bigg Boss, enjoyed Shamita’s birthday thank you Shamita." Rakhi also shared another video from the day where you can see Jai Bhanushali, Prateek Sahajpal, and Akasa Singh.

Rakhi and Shamita are seen together in the video. Shamita is offering her birthday cake to her friends and family when Rakhi inquires, “Is it a gluten-free cake?" Shamita replies, “Yes, it is a sugar-free cake."

Rakhi wishes Shamita a very happy birthday

Rakhi Sawant shared a picture of this birthday celebration and said she loved the gluten-free cake. Rakhi also shared a video before wishing Shamita a very happy birthday. In that video, she is seen sitting in her car.

