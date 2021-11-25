Video: Bhojpuri Star Amrapali Dubey Married To Nirahua's Brother? Here's the Truth

People love the chemistry between Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and actor Aamrapali Dubey. And their love is not limited to reel life alone. Any song or video of the two creates a huge buzz. And now a video has surfaced online and it appears to be of her wedding. Shocking, right? In the clip, Nirahua’s younger brother, Pravesh Lal Yadav is sitting in the groom’s outfit next to her. People are posting lots of comments and also expressing shock over the development.

In fact, it’s Aamrapali Dubey herself who shared the video which also features Pravesh Lal Yadav. Sharing this video, she wrote “Saajan" in the caption. This video of the two

is going viral. Aamrapali and Pravesh Lal can be seen in the outfits of the bride and groom respectively. They can also be seen giving a nice pose. One of the users commented, “So cute", another wrote: “Congratulations mama". A third user has also said that she left the elder brother and is now with the younger brother.

Posted a few hours ago, the video has already received more than 17,000 likes. The fact is that Aamrapali and Pravesh Lal have not gotten married in real life. They are shooting for their upcoming film, Saajan. The two will be seen in lead roles in this film. Hence, the video of theirs is from the film wherein the two will be seen getting married. Since the announcement of this film, fans are excited to see Aamrapali and Pravesh together on screen.

Apart from this, as far as Aamrapali’s work is concerned, she is also doing films with Khesari Lal Yadav and Nirahua. She has multiple movies lined up.

