Video: Bhojpuri Star Dimpal Singh's Hot Avatar on Pawan Singh's Hit Song Choliye Me Atkal

Bhojpuri star Dimpal Singh has shared on Instagram a video wherein she is shaking a leg to actor Pawan Singh’s hit number, Choliye Me Atkal. Dimpal’s bold moves in a blue lehenga and backless blouse have made her fans go crazy. The video is currently going viral, and the actor’s fans have flooded the post’s comments section with a lot of appreciation.

In the video, Dimpal, with her hair open, looks absolutely stunning in the blue outfit. The video begins with the actor’s back facing the camera before she turns and walks towards the camera. She then dances a little to the song Choliye Me Atkal.

The caption, when translated to English, reads, “When you get time from shooting, shoot something of your own." One of the users wrote, “So hot" with fire emoticons, while another said the actor looked sexy. A third user has commented “Very nice". Many users have also praised Dimpal by simply using emojis.

Dimpal Singh has 825K followers on her Instagram account and the video has received a staggering 28,600 likes so far.

As far as the song Choliye Me Atkal is concerned, it was filmed on Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani in the film Hukumat.

