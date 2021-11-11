Video: Bhojpuri Star Monalisa Performs on Priyanka Chopra's 'Tinka Tinka'; Fans Love it

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa often makes it to the headlines for her bold social media posts. From hot photoshoots to dance videos, the actor shares everything with her fans on Instagram. Monalisa has once again posted a video wherein she is performing on Priyanka Chopra‘s hit song ‘Tinka Tinka’.

In the video, Monalisa can be seen showing off her powerful moves in a saree. Needless to say that the actor looks extremely glamorous and has gone viral on social media. The actor is wearing a designer glittery saree. She has completed her look with heavy eye makeup and dark lipstick. She is wearing long earrings that are complementing her look very well.

Monalisa’s fans are all praises for the actor after she posted the video, which has already received more than 17 thousand likes. Not just that, people have flooded the post with comments.

Before the video, the actor had shared some pictures of her photoshoots that went viral. Monalisa has around five million followers on Instagram, the reason her pictures and videos receive a great response from people.

On the work front, the Bhojpuri star is currently busy shooting for her upcoming web series.

