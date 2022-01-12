Video: Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Utkarsh Shinde Celebrates Birthday at Mumbai Tea Stall

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finalist Utkarsh Shinde turned a year older on Tuesday. Born on January 11, 1986, in Mumbai, the singer-composer celebrated his 36th birthday at a roadside tea stall in the city. Utkarsh, who was hailed as ‘Mastermind’ and ‘All-rounder’ inside Bigg Boss Marathi’s house, has won the hearts of his fans with this gesture. His fans appreciated him for celebrating his birthday by taking the blessings of a tea seller.

Utkarsh has shared on Instagram a video wherein he is having tea at a roadside tea shop. He is also having a funny conversation with the tea seller. Utkarsh said that he will always be indebted to Maharashtra residents for showering their love on him.

In the video, Utkarsh can be seen in a maroon colour jacket and pyjamas. He enjoyed the funny anecdotes shared by the tea seller and his wife. He was laughing as he heard interesting things about the shop. At the end of the video, Utkarsh promised to visit the shop for having tea again.

Fans of Utkarsh extended their birthday wishes to him and also appreciated him for celebrating his birthday at a tea shop. “Proud of You," reads a comment, “You are a great soul," reads another comment on the post.

On the work front, Utkarsh Shinde will soon be hosting an upcoming Marathi reality show and entertain the viewers with his talent. Utkarsh was the third runner-up of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 show. Vishal Nikam had won the show on December 26, 2021.

Utkarsh Shinde is a well-known singer and composer. He has promised that he will release his next song soon. The singer asserted that viewers will love his new song. He has sung songs, including Laut Ke Aao Bhimbaba, Man Tujhe Hi Jalave, Tu Ga Laun Nighalis Lipstic, Bhimji Se Badla Naseeb Hain.

