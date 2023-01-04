Video Comparing Rashmika Mandanna And Sai Pallavi Shooting in Cold Conditions Viral

Rashmika Mandanna, whose fame was mostly confined to the Telugu-speaking states, became a nationwide sensation after Pushpa: The Rise. Her natural charm and skills are undeniable but trolls always find a way to target celebrities. A recent video, which compares Rashmika unfavourably to another South actress Sai Pallavi, who works predominantly in Tamil films, has been doing the rounds. A reel posted on December 20 on Instagram by one of Sai Pallavi’s fan pages has gone viral and it is a direct comparison between the two actresses.

The video starts with Rashmika filming in cold weather conditions. She is visibly cold as three people have her protected from the chilly weather with an overcoat on her body and as soon as the camera starts rolling, she acts as if she is unbothered by the weather. As soon as she is done giving her shot, her assistants rush to cover her up again.

The second part of the video shows Sai Pallavi shooting for a movie in snow-clad mountains with just a saree on. She isn’t wearing any winter wear and seems unfazed by the weather both off and on camera. The reel went viral on Instagram with over 38 lakh views and more than 1.18 lakh likes.

This led to a debate over whether Rashmika was just overacting in the video, feeling too cold. Sai Pallavi fans were quick to target Rashmika for her reaction while shooting in cold weather conditions.

Rashmika will next be seen in Varisu opposite Thalapathy Vijay and Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra. She will also be returning as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun.

