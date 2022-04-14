Video: Empty Seats, Handful of Fans Watch Vijay's Beast in Virudhunagar Theatre

The highly-anticipated Vijay-starrer Beast was released in theatres on Wednesday. The fans flocked to the theatres but the film left them disappointed. Beast has received mixed reviews.

At the Amirtharaj Theatre in Virudhunagar for the 7 AM show, there were lots of empty seats with only a handful of fans watching the film.

Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, Beast is actor Vijay’s 65th film. Pooja Hegde acts opposite Vijay as the female lead. The film has been produced by Sun Pictures.

A video of the screening at the Amirtharaj Theatre in Virudhunagar with only a few fans watching the film is going viral on Twitter. The video has almost 70K views on Twitter with over a thousand retweets. The caption of the post reads, “Virudhunagar Amirtaraj Theater 7 am Fans Show".

The movie is also known to be in the headlines for being banned by multiple countries such as Kuwait and Qatar. This is because the movie depicts Muslim characters as terrorists. Another reason is said to be the film’s anti-Pakistan sentiment.

As for Vijay’s role in the movie, he is playing Veera, an officer who alone captures the terrorists when nothing seems to be in his favour. In the process, he loses someone dear to him and ends up leaving his job After a while, his life starts to move again as he finds someone to accompany him. He ends up in a mall that gets hijacked by terrorists. Once again Vijay singlehandedly takes down all the terrorists despite adversities.

Beast is being praised for Vijay, who played Veera with swag and style. The movie is also said to have perfectly sequenced action scenes. Despite that, fans feel a bit disappointed with the first pan-India Vijay film.

