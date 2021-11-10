Video: Fans Go Crazy as Kerala Theatres Re-release Vijay's Ghilli

With the re-opening of cinema halls in Kerala, several hit films of the south are getting re-released. Ghilli, starring actor Vijay in the lead role, is among the films re-released in Kerala. The film was first released in theatres on April 17, 2004.

With the re-release, Vijay’s fanbase is growing in Kerala. Theatre owners are running multiple shows of the film to draw large crowds who are coming to theatres to watch their favourite actor in action.

Recently, several videos showing the popularity of Vijay among his fans in Kerala went viral.

The viral videos show how fans celebrated the magic of Vijay’s action in his films. Fans went crazy after seeing Vijay on the big screen.

Vijay, who has captivated a large fan base in Tamil cinema, is celebrated as an artist who brings profit to theatre owners and producers with his films. Apart from Tamil Nadu, Vijay has a large fan base across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. With the recent re-screening of Vijay’s Ghilli, theatre owners are having a good business after the reopening of cinema halls.

Even after 15 years of Ghillie’s release, fans are flocking the theatres to witness Vijay in action sequences.

The sports action-comedy film Ghilli was directed by Dharani and produced by AM Rathnam. The 2004 film is a Tamil remake of the Telugu film Okkadu. Apart from Vijay, the film features Prakash Raj, Trisha, Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

Cinema halls and multiplexes in Kerala reopened on October 27. The theatre owners who are experiencing a “huge relief" with the reopening of cinema halls are saying that they are witnessing a good response from the public. The cinema halls were shut in the state for months due to the Covid pandemic.

