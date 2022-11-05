Video From Climax Scene of Dil Kaa Heera Was Used In This Tamil Film, Details Here

In recent times, particularly in the last decade, we have been seeing a lot of remakes of south films in Bollywood. With pan-India releases several south films are very much accessible to the Hindi audiences. However, different film industries have been taking inspiration from the others since long before remakes became a trend.

It could be surprising for many to know that the video footage shot for a particular scene from a Hindi film was used in a Tamil movie in the late 1970s.

Back in 1979, director Dulal Guha made a film called Dil Kaa Heera starring the most happening onscreen couple at that time, Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The film was made on a budget of Rs 10 lakh, a huge amount at that time boasted of some high-octane action sequences, which was not common in Hindi cinema those days. The movie was particularly known for an expensive helicopter chase scene towards the climax. However, in spite of the star cast and the never seen before action scenes, Dil Kaa Heera flopped at the box office.

The producer of the film Vidwan V Lakshmanan was lamenting about the losses incurred in spite of the thrilling climax to friend and Tamil film producer M Saravanan. Following this, M Saravanan asked to see the climax and he loved the footage. He decided to use the same helicopter chase scene in his 1983 Kamal Haasan starrer Thoongathey Thambi Thoongathey and asked director SP Muthuraman to incorporate it into the film.

However, since shooting the expensive scene would overshoot the budget, the makers devised a new technique. The producer bought only the climax scene for thirty thousand rupees so that he could use the Hindi film climax. Long shots of the helicopter chase footage from Dil Kaa Heera were used in Thoongathey Thambi Thoongathey and matched along with the actors, an impressive technical feat in the 1980s.

Thoongathey Thambi Thoongathey turned out to be a blockbuster and completed a 275-day run at the box office.

