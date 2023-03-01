Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fans are eagerly waiting for Tiger 3. The film is currently on floors and the shooting is going on at a brisk pace. In the third instalment of the spy thriller, Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the role of an antagonist. A video has been making rounds on social media from the sets of the film which has now been deleted. The clip showed that the crew of Tiger 3 were preparing for a scene while Emraan could be seen decked up in a black-on-black outfit and speaking to one of the team members.

The video was a little unclear due to the smoke in the room. After a few frames, Emraan was seen sitting on the table while the crew were making arrangements around him. Even Katrina Kaif was also spotted in the video sitting on the sofa. “Emraan Hashmi from the sets of Tiger 3. The most badass and deadliest villain is on his way!" the Twitter user wrote in the tweet. However, the tweet has been taken down now.

Earlier, it was revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will also be part of Tiger 3 as Pathaan. It was reported that Shah Rukh will return in his Pathaan look this summer, shooting for his cameo for Tiger 3. A trade source had revealed, “If the super-spies start crossing over in each other’s films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!"

The source close to the development had shared that SRK will shoot his part for Tiger 3 by April-end and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of the shoot have been kept under wraps. Those who have watched Pathaan would remember that Salman Khan had teased that Tiger and Pathaan would reunite.

Tiger 3 will hit the screens this Diwali. The Maneesh Sharma-directed film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Selfiee along with Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Raj Mehta’s directorial tanked at the box office. On the other hand, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Farhad Samji directorial also features Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari, among others in pivotal roles.

Katrina Kaif also has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty. She has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

