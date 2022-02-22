Video: Harsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh Discuss Pregnancy, Kids and 'Regrets'

Comedy queen Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa have a YouTube channel called LOL Life Of Limbachiyaas where the two pull each other’s legs. They recently shared a video in which the two asked each other about their first child. In the video, Harsh can be seen saying that he does not want to body shame but the baby should be like him for good looks. To this, Bharti said that if she was that bad, then why did he marry her.? Answering this, Harsh says, funnily, that he had lost his mind and is regretting it to date.

The first question was if the baby would be a comedian like Bharti or a writer like Harsh. Answering this, Bharti said that the baby will be a comedian since writers do not get money. After this, Harsh names writers, hinting they get money equal to 5-6 Bharti Singhs. Bharti once again makes fun of Harsh and says that if he has such issues with a comedian, he should stop acting.

Bharti said that Harsh wants to have more kids. She then added that it is not a vegetable — “that’s not how it works". Bharti said that she cannot sit at home for so long and that she is an independent woman. When Harsh says Bharti should overtake her mother who has three children, she says that her mother was free but she is not. Talking about how the baby will look, Harsh said that he/she will look like him.

Making fun of Harsh’s weight, Bharti said that if the baby was like him, the wind would blow him/her away.

Bharti is enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest and also continuing with her work. Bharti and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa will be welcoming their first child in April. In between this, the two can be seen as hosts in the talent hunt reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

