Video: Hunarbaaz Hosts Comedian Bharti's Baby Shower; She Doesn't Look Happy With Gifts

Comedian Bharti Singh is expecting her first baby with her husband Harsh Limbachiya. She had previously decided against having a baby shower owing to the situation. However, she always nurtured the wish to have a proper ‘godh bharai’. Finally, her wish was fulfilled on the sets of the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. However, Bharti was bemused after seeing the gifts that the judges brought for her.

The ceremony featured numerous guests. Along with dad-to-be Haarsh Limbachiyaa, judges of the show Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar, and Parineeti Chopra were also in attendance. A promo of the show has provided viewers with a glimpse of Bharti’s godh bharai.

In the promo, Harsh is seen tying Bharti’s eyes with a black band and bringing her to the stage. Once she is seated comfortably on the sofa, Mithun, Karan Johar and Parineeti quietly come to Bharti and give her a surprise by removing her blindfold.

A visibly overwhelmed Bharti thanks the channel for fulfilling her wish. However, the lack of gifts seems to surprise her. Harsh says, “Sir, you know when Bharti and I go to anyone’s baby shower, we never go empty-handed."

After listening to Harsh, Karan says, are you hinting that gifts should come? Then Karan is seen wryly asking Harsh if he’s insinuating that Bharti should be given gifts. To this, Harsh replied that they are demanding gifts to their face. Then Parineeti presents her with a ‘gift’ that made Bharti turn red in anger. So what was the gift? Watch the episode to find out. Here’s the promo:

In an earlier promo, a dance crew had introduced people to the love story of Harsh and Bharti, which made the latter emotional.

