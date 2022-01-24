Video: Kanika Kapoor Joins List of Celebrities Who Can't Get Over Oo Antava

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise is ruling over millions across India and the world. The film’s item song, Oo Antawa, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is also trending on social media as fans and celebrities went about creating innumerable reels on Instagram. Now, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s video wherein she is dancing on the song’s Hindi version has also surfaced on social media.

In a light green dress, Kanika is seen performing the dance steps with Vinayak Ghoshal, the co-founder of Natya Social Dance Academy.

In the video, the two are seen matching the dance steps on the Hindi version, sung by Kanika Kapoor. Shared by Vinayak Ghoshal on Instagram, the video is now going viral and has been liked by more than 1.2 lakh users.

Vinayak captioned the video, “Oo Bolega Oo Oo Bolega Sala. Fun reel with rock star Kanika Kapoor"

Kanika Kapoor has also shared the video. This Hindi version of the Telugu song is also being liked by fans.

The original Oo Antawa song, penned by Chandrabose, was sung by Indravati Chauhan. Devi Sri Prasad scored music for the film.

In 2020, Kanika made it to the headlines for allegedly spreading Covid-19 after she returned from London. The star singer was accused of hiding her Covid-19 test reports. Despite being positive, she attended a high profile party in Lucknow, which was followed by a police complaint for her irresponsible behaviour. After this, a large number of people who were present at this party were found infected.

