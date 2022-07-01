Video Makes Fans Call Prabhudeva The Michael Jackson Of India

Actor-choreographer-director Prabhudeva has been a man with the Midas touch. Whatever he’s touched has turned to gold. He has never failed to impress his fans with his brilliant skills. Recently, a video surfaced online and after watching it, the fans have another name for Prabhu Deva — the Micheal Jackson of India.

In the video, the curtain drops and Prabhu starts with a bang. He is dancing to the Muqabla song, which was in Street Dancer 3D. His moves will definitely remind you of the hook steps of Michael Jackson. The video is loaded with fun and energy and has over 4 lakh views.

In 1994, Humse Hai Muqabla, directed by S. Shankar, was released. The film showed Prabhudheva dancing to the song Mukkala Muqabla composed on the rhythmic music of Rahman. The audience went all crazy and started copying the hook step. The song made Prabhu Deva everyone’s favourite overnight.

Prabhudheva, who has established himself as a dance icon, has inherited the art. His father Sundaram was a famous choreographer of South Indian films. He developed a passion for dancing and also mastered classical dance. But he became the Michael Jackson of India by choreographing Western songs in his distinctive style.

He began his career as a choreographer before transitioning to acting and direction. In the 1988 Tamil movie Vetri Vijh, he made his choreography debut. He continued to work in films after this but made his debut in the Hindi cinema industry with Agnivarsha. Now Prabhu is famous as a great dancer, choreographer, and director.

