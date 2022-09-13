Video of Kannukulle Song From Sita Ramam is Out; Watch it Here

The makers of Sita Ramam are over the moon after the film had a dream theatrical run at the box office. The team has now unveiled the video of the Kannukulle song from the Tamil version featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. Composed, arranged, and produced by Vishal Chandrashekhar, the song has vocals by Haricharan S and Sinduri S to the lyrics penned by Madhan Karky.

Now after attaining box office success, the Telugu language period romantic drama is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer have garnered praise for the chemistry between the lead actors, strong performance by supporting actors, cinematography, and dialogues.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Dulquer Salmaan appears in the role of Lieutenant Ram, who is posted in Kashmir and is an orphan, while Mrunal Thakur plays Sita Mahalakshmi. The film has Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. In addition, it also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, and others in supporting roles.

The commercial success movie has music by composer Vishal Chandrasekhar, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao provided editing, while, PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna are the faces behind the film’s cinematography.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie has churned out Rs. 92.52 crores at the worldwide box office. Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema have bankrolled Sita Ramam.

Just before the release of the movie on August 5, the makers revised the ticket prices for Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer in two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As set forth by the makers, in Telangana the ticket prices for multiplexes had been fixed at Rs 195, while, on single screens, the movie could be watched at Rs 150.

With not much of a difference, in Andhra Pradesh, the maximum ticket prices of Sita Raman were Rs 177 and Rs 147 for multiplexes and single screens, respectively.

Many have applauded the film’s team for this step.

