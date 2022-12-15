Video of Man's Kantara War Cry Goes Viral, Taken Down Now

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, which is now streaming on OTT after a fantabulous run at the box office, introduced many new things to Indian cinema. The age-old tradition of animist spirit worship, which had never ever been shown in Indian cinema, was portrayed in the movie.

The movie revolves around two animist spirits or demigod-like deities, namely Panjurli and Guliga, who protect a small village in Dakshin Kannada. Among many other things that became famous after Kantara, like the concepts of Kambala and Bhootha Kola, one aspect that created a lot of ripples was the war cry of the demigods mentioned above.

The animist spirits were shown to yell a war cry very frequently when they possessed a human and it was both divine and spine-chilling. Many people had initially tried to imitate the cry after watching Kantara and made reels doing the same. Actor and director Rishab Shetty then requested his fans not to imitate the cry of the demigods and insult them. Rishab had, just a week after the film’s release, come live to advise people against imitating the cry and then no one made such reels.

However, recently, a video where a man is seen imitating the war cry of the demigods had been doing the rounds once again even after Rishab’s advice against it. Although the video has now been taken down, the weird factor was that it was uploaded from a Twitter handle that was made in lead actor Sapthami Gowda’s name. However, it was later confirmed to be not the official Twitter handle of Sapthami Gowda.

Meanwhile, the OTT version of Kantara has got a colder response compared to the theatrical release, which is attributed mainly to the omission of the Varaha Roopam song.

