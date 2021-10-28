Video of Meghana Raj's Son Raayan Reacting to Chiranjeevi Sarja's Photo on Mobile Surfaces Online

A video of Meghana Raj and last actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s son Raayan reacting to his father’s photo on a mobile wallpaper has surfaced online. Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to cardiac arrest in June, last year. Raayan was born in October 2020. The video shows the little one excitedly reacting to the photo of his father on a mobile homescreen.

The video has been shared by a fanpage of Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja. The Kannada star has a huge fan following who were heartbroken by his untimely death last year. Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj were one of the most adored couples in south cinema. Raayan Raj Sarja turned one on October 22. Meghana Raj threw an animal-themed birthday party, which was attended by family members and close friends. Photos and videos from Raayan’s first birthday party are being shared on social media.

Read: Meghana Raj Remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on Son’s Birthday: ‘Chiru, Our Li’l Prince Is One Year Old’

Meghana had shared a series of adorable photos with her son to wish him his first birthday. She also wrote a heartwarming note alongside the photos on Instagram. In the photos, Meghana can be seen cuddling Raayan and giving him a tight hug.

Remembering Chiranjeevi, Meghana wrote, “Our baby… Our world… our universe… our EVERYTHING! CHIRU… our lil prince is ONE YEAR OLD! I will squish him till he says ‘amma stop!’ And continue squishing him till he turns red wid embarrassment! Will smother him wid kisses till he rolls his eyes and says, ‘amma!’ And will continue smothering him with more kisses! I love u my baby child… ur growing up so so fast!! I wish we could just lay cuddled in each other’s arms for all eternity! HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAAYAN! Appa and amma love you!" (sic)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.