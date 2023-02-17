Upendra-starrer Kabzaa is all set to hit the theatres on March 17 this year. Meanwhile, the makers have released a new song, titled Namaami Namaami, from the film. Composed by Ravi Basrur and sung by Aishwarya Rangarajan, the song was released on @aanandaaudio and in a grand event, which was held in Chennai. In the song, actress Shriya Saran can be seen performing a classical dance composition, choreographed by Chinni Prakash. The video has garnered over 4,78,632 views till now.

Several social media users have shared their views in the comment section. One user wrote, “Seriously great work Ravi Basur And Team Kannada Industry.️ Next Level Great choreography Upendra sir will become a national Star." Another user commented, “There is no doubt that Kabzaa will take Kannada cinema to another level. One user also wrote, “Can’t believe that Ravi Basrur can deliver this genre song. Now I have complete trust in Ravi Basrur in any kind of music.. Very unique song".

Kabzaa has five soundtracks, three of which will be out before the film’s release. Besides this, the trailer will be out on March 3. Written and directed by R Chandru, the film features Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Manoj Bajpayee, Samuthirakani, Kabir Duhan Singh, Avinash, Danish Akhtar Saifi, and Murali Sharma will also be seen in the film.

The film is bankrolled by R Chandru, alongside Irfan Faridi and MTB Nagaraj. Made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, the film will hit the big screen in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Shriya is known for films like Drishyam, Awarapan, RRR, and Manam. Some of her other projects include Tadka, Gamanam, NTR Kathanayakudu, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Phamous. The actress will soon be seen in films including Music School and Naragasooran. Upendra is famous for Super, Upendra, Topiwala, and Uppi 2. He has a few other films in the pipeline including Nagarjuna, Buddhivantha 2, Lagaam, UI and Trishulam.

