Video of Paanje Song From Tom Chacko-Starrer Vichitram Out

The makers of Vichithram unveiled the video of the Paanje song from the Shine Tom Chacko-starrer on Sunday via YouTube. The latest song, which is composed, arranged, and produced by V3K has grabbed the attention of the masses for all the right reasons. Amjad Nadeem Sharafath and V3K crooned the song, while Street Academics, a hip-hop group from Kerala penned down the lyrics.

Helmed by debutant Achu Vijayan, Vichithram stars Kani Kusruti as the female lead along with Balu Varghese, Lal, Jolly Chirayath, and Ketaki Narayan in the supporting roles.

Advertisement

The film is dubbed as a crime mystery thriller, which revolves around a football-savvy family consisting of a mother and her five kids. Their father, who was a football coach, passed away and the movie unfolds the crime that happened years ago. There is no police investigation involved, but the crime will unfold with time.

In an interview, the director revealed that Shine Tom Chacko will be seen portraying the role of the eldest son Jackson, while Balu Varghese, newcomer Vishnu, and two twin newbies will essay the other siblings in the film.

Kani Kusruthi has been roped in to play Martha Alexander and actor Lal will be seen playing her dad Alexander.

Top showsha video

Jointly backed by Dr. Ajith Joy and Achu Vijayan under Joy Movie Productions, the film has been shot in Thrissur, Munnar, and Kochi.

Advertisement

The story, screenplay, and dialogues of the project are penned by Nikhil Raveendran. Arjun Balakrishnan handled the camera, and Mithun Mukundan provided the music score.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here