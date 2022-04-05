Video of Salman Khan Promising to Launch Bharti Singh’s Child Goes Viral. Details Inside

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are currently on cloud nine. Bharti, who was expecting her first child with Harsh, gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday and shared the news on social media. While they did not reveal a picture of the baby boy, they included a shot from their latest photoshoot in their announcement and said, “It’s a boy".

While congratulatory messages poured in for the couple, a video is also doing the rounds recently coinciding with the birth of their child. The video in question is three months old and is a clip from Bigg Boss 15 when both Bharti and Haarsh visited the show and tickled Salman Khan’s funny bones. The reason for the clip going viral right after their childbirth is because Salman promised to launch their child on the show.

In the clip, both appear in the show with a box of sweets to announce their pregnancy. Harsh is heard saying that since Bharti is pregnant, they will have their own finale before the finale of the show. Bharti then asks for Salman’s blessings and his farmhouse for the baby shower. Salman laughs and says ‘sure’, to which Harsh says, “Salman sir will agree to anything once you offer him, sweets". Haarsh and Bharti then say, “’Sir, we want to launch our child, Karan Johar refused on our face. So, we said you will launch our child". Bharti then jokingly pleads with Salman to launch their child in the face of Karan Johar’s refusal. Salman plays along and says “Sure. I will launch your child".

The couple also visited the house to announce the news of the pregnancy to the contestants. The episode was also graced by Mika Singh, Iulia Vantur and Pragya Jaiswal. They performed their upcoming songs and entertained all.

