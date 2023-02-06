Kannada action-drama film Vedha released on December 23 last year. It is soon going to re-release in Telugu. Starring Shiva Rajkumar and Ganavi Laxman in lead roles, the film is written and directed by filmmaker A Harsha. Produced by Kanchi Kamakshi Calcutta Kali Creations, the Telugu version of the film is releasing in theatres on Thursday, February 9. Vivek Kuchibotla, the producer of hit films like Karthikeya and Dhamaka, has released the song Pushpa Pushpa from Vedha recently. While unveiling it on social media, he wrote, “Film Vedha, which was released in Kannada language last December, was a great success and now we are presenting the film in Telugu version to the audience." He added, “The pushpa pushpa song is greatly liked by the viewers and is a superhit now, I think this movie will gain huge success."

South star Shiva Rajkumar’s fans are praising this melodious song and flooded the comment section. One fan wrote, “Nice song… Great to see evergreen hero shivanna in this song, what a energy what a dance." While another wrote, “Super song, blockbuster hit."

The filmmakers had already unveiled the title and motion posters of the film. The team expressed their gratitude to Shiva Rajkumar, who has supported the film throughout. The other actors in the film Ganavi Laxman, Aditi Sagar and Swetha Changappa have also given their best performance in the film.

Vedha is very special to Shiva Rajkumar, as this film not only marks his milestone of125th films in his acting career, but is also his first venture under the home banner Geetha Pictures, headed by his wife Geetha Shiva Rajkumar.

In a career spanning over three decades, the actor has worked in more than 120 films. Some of his most notable and career-best hits are Janumada Jodi, Jogi, Anand, Ratha Sapthami, Om and Chigurida Kanasu. The actor started his acting career with the film Anand in 1986. Before that, he had appeared as a child artist in a small role in the 1974 movie Sri Srinivasa Kalyana.

Shiva Rajkumar has won many prestigious awards for his brilliant performances, including Karnataka State Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South and SIIMA awards for his superhit films.

